OSG Tanker Believed Headed for Israel Departs Gibraltar Without Bunkering

Government officials in Gibraltar confirmed that the U.S.-flagged tanker Overseas Santorini made a brief port stop overnight on Tuesday despite calls by politicians and Palestinian protestors to deny the vessel rights following reports it is transporting military fuel. Gibraltar, an outpost of the UK, said it had been in touch with the government and highlighted as a U.S.-owned and operated ship the tanker is not under any sanctions.

The Overseas Santorini (51,662 dwt) departed a refinery in Corpus Christi, Texas on July 14 and currently on its AIS only reports destination of the Mediterranean Sea. Protestors began singling out the vessel last week asserting that it is transporting fuel to the Israeli military.

Gibraltar confirmed that the vessel made a request for a post stop potentially to bunker. Responding to media questions they said the vessel arrived Tuesday, July 30, and anchored to the east of Gibraltar. It is the understanding that the tanker took on general supplies and conducted a crew change. The Gibraltar Chronicle reports a Gibraltar Police launch was seen near the vessel with a government spokesperson saying it was the decision of the police.

Responding to a question from the Gibraltar Chronicle, a government official said no government services were supplied to the tanker. They said the decision not to bunker was a commercial decision made by the company and the suppliers and that the government was not involved.

The Overseas Santorini had originally been showing that it would be making a port call in neighboring Algeciras, Spain but changed to Gibraltar. Reports said despite 150 protestors last Saturday at a government building in Algeciras, the vessel was not denied entry into the port. The decision to skip the port was made by the vessel despite calls on Monday from one Spanish politician for a detention order and inspection if the vessel entered Spanish waters.

A small group of British members of parliament had also called for the UK to deny the vessel port privileges at Gibraltar in response to the war in Gaza. The British politicians alleged the vessel is making regular supply trips from the United States to Israel.

It was the latest in a series of attempts by pro-Palestinian protestors aimed at targeting Israeli shipping or vessels they believe are supplying Israel.

