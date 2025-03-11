Ontario and Washington Back Down From Escalating Tariff Threats

After days of back-and-forth threats, the White House and the premier of Ontario, Canada backed down from steep tariff hikes that would have hit consumers on both sides of the border.

Last week, in response to Trump's ongoing tariffs on Canadian goods, Ontario Premier Doug Ford announced that he would impose tariffs of 25 percent on all exports of electricity to U.S. customers - and pledged to raise the levy or shut off power exports completely if the White House added any more tariffs. "Believe me when I say I do not want to do this, I feel terrible for the American people, because it’s not the American people who started this trade war. It’s one person who’s responsible. That’s President Trump," Ford said.

The Canadian and American grids are deeply intertwined, and the states of Michigan, Minnesota and New York all import power from Ontario. The province estimated that about 1.5 million homes would be affected, and that the tariff would generate about $300-400,000 daily for Ontario's government. (Utilities in Minnesota and Michigan downplayed the impact and suggested that it would be negligible for the average household.)

Trump responded Tuesday by threatening to double tariffs on Canadian steel and aluminum to a total of 50 percent - a crippling impact on Canada's metal producers and on the U.S. manufacturers that rely upon a Canadian supply chain. He blasted Ford for using electricity as a bargaining chip and again called for the annexation of Canada.

“The only thing that makes sense is for Canada to become our cherished Fifty First State,” Trump said Tuesday morning. “The artificial line of separation drawn many years ago will finally disappear."

By the afternoon, tensions appeared to have cooled, at least temporarily. Ford announced that he had arranged a meeting with U.S. Secretary of Commerce Howard Lutnick to discuss renegotiation of the U.S. Mexico Canada Agreement (USMCA), the free trade deal that Trump negotiated in 2019. In response, Ford said that Ontario would suspend its 25 percent tariff on electricity exports, and the White House confirmed that it would suspend the threat to double tariffs on Canadian steel and aluminum.

A 25 percent U.S. tariff on steel and aluminum imports from all countries remains in effect, along with a 10 percent tariff on Canadian oil and a 25 percent tariff on all Canadian goods that fall outside of the USMCA framework.