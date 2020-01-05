One Dead, One Missing After Irish Trawler Sinks

By The Maritime Executive

One fisherman is dead and another missing after a trawler sank off Hook Head, a long headland on Ireland's southeastern coast.

At about 2230 hours Saturday night, the Irish Coast Guard received an EPIRB alert from a fishing trawler indicating that the vessel was in distress at a position about seven miles off Hook Head. Multiple assets from the coast guard and the RNLI responded to the scene.

After the trawler sank, the crew of Irish Coast Guard helicopter Rescue 117 pulled one survivor from the water. The man, identified as Joe Sinnott, 65, was pronounced dead at the hospital after he was rescued. The second crewmember remains missing.

In addition to more than 20 local trawlers and the Irish naval vessel LE Ciara, the Dunmore East RNLI, Kilmore Quay RNLI and Fethard RNLI lifeboat crews were involved in the search.

"It was a long night for all involved in the search, our volunteers endured difficult conditions during the night and all day today. Our hearts go out to the families of the two fishermen at this sad time," said Tony Kelly, the Dunmore East RNLI deputy launching authority.

Search efforts were called off Sunday evening with night approaching and an imminent gale warning in the forecast. The search is expected to resume at first light Monday morning despite worsening weather.