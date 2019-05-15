One Dead and Another Injured in Port of Los Angeles Accident

file photo

By MarEx 2019-05-15 17:53:17

One worker has died and another has been seriously injured in an industrial accident at the Port of Los Angeles on Wednesday.



The incident occurred at approximately 7:25 a.m. at Fenix Marine Services at Pier 300. According to initial reports, an equipment accident involving a top loader container handler caused the death of one worker and injured the other. The injured worker was transported to Harbor UCLA Medical Center. The names of those involved in the accident are not yet available.

The workers were members of the International Longshore and Warehouse Union (ILWU).

“My heart goes out to the families of the victims of this tragic accident and to all the brothers and sisters of the International Longshore and Warehouse Union,” said Port of Los Angeles Executive Director Gene Seroka. “It’s particularly tragic that this accident occurred on the day of the ILWU’s annual ‘First Blood’ event, which honors those who have lost their lives working on the waterfront.”



Los Angeles Port Police along with California Division of Occupational Safety and Health (Cal-OSHA) and the U.S. Coast Guard have begun an investigation into the accident. The Fenix Marine Services container terminal is currently closed.

Fenix Marine Services was previously known as Global Gateway South and is one of the largest in North America, spanning nearly 300 acres. It handles about two million TEUs annually.