ONE Claims Record for Laden Containers Loaded Aboard New ULCVs

Ocean Network Express (ONE) is claiming a record for having completed the loading of the greatest number of containers on a single vessel. It is the latest step in the development of the new class of Ultra Large Container Vessels (ULCVs) and comes at a time when the industry has been confirming that shipping volumes are down.

The ONE Integrity (223,200 dwt) is reported to have broken the record with a laden load of 21,954 TEUs when the vessel departed the Port of Singapore. Her AIS signal shows that the vessel, which is 1,312 feet long with a width of 201 feet, was in Singapore on November 11 and 12, before departing for the Suez Canal and on to Rotterdam where she is due on December 6. The vessel operates on ONE’s F3 route from China, Taiwan, and Singapore to the Northern European ports of Rotterdam, Antwerp, Hamburg, and Southampton, with a stop in Algeciras on the return leg.

Previously, Evergreen had claimed the record with the Ever Ace (241,960 TEU) departing China on August 14, 2021, loaded with a record of 21,710 TEU. Before that, the CMA CGM Jacques Saade (236,538 dwt) departed the Port of Singapore on April 8, 2021, carrying 21,433 fully loaded TEU for the previous world’s record.

The numbers however are somewhat arbitrary using the standard measure of boxes adopted by the industry. Shippers more often use the 40-foot container, which is twice the size of the TEU standard. Vessels often carry a mix of boxes and refers, and as such the value reported does not reflect the actual number of individual containers on board.

Nonetheless, ONE was proud to highlight the figure as it seeks to demonstrate strength while the industry is suffering from over-capacity. The carriers are also working to justify their large investments in this new generation of vessels with MSC, OOCL, and Hapag also recently introducing these largest capacity vessels.

Commenting on the record, Yuji Otsuka, senior Vice President of Global Vessel Operations said “This is made possible due to the close collaboration between the various teams in ONE. Beyond just numbers, this loading is significant as we are able to support the efficient transportation of customer cargo while lowering the CO2 emissions.”

ONE took delivery of the ONE Integrity in the summer of 2023 shortly after its first ULCV vessel ONE Innovation. They are part of a class of six containerships being built by a consortium of Imabari Shipbuilding and Japan Marine United.

The ONE Innovation and her sister ships have a carry capacity rating of 24,136 TEU, making them marginally smaller than OOCL’s new class of ULCVs at 24,188 TEU and MSC’s largest vessels, which have a capacity of 24,346 TEU.

The shipyards however highlighted several innovations to make the ONE vessels fuel efficient and maximize cargo handling capabilities. They incorporated a Bow Wind Cover into the design. JMU reports that it is making it possible for the first time to load containers onto the mooring deck inside the Wind Cover, improving fuel efficiency and loading performance of the ONE vessels.

