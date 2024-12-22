Offshore Wind Drives Shipyard Expansion - In Dubai

Offshore wind development is driving shipyard expansion in an unexpected place - Dubai, the glittering financial hub of the Arab world.

Last week, GE Vernova and DP World's shipyard division Drydocks World announced that they have won the transmission-system contract for Ostwind 4, a new 2 GW offshore wind farm in the Baltic Sea. The project team will deliver a high voltage DC connection for the project, a first for the area. On completion in 2031, it will deliver enough power for up to two million households.

Drydocks World's portion of the scope includes the fabrication of the farm's offshore converter platform. The jacket and topsides will be built in Dubai, shipped to the Baltic and installed off Rugen Island.

Last week, just in time for the award, DP World held an inaugural ceremony for the opening of a large yard expansion that will give it more room for projects like Ostwind 4. According to DP World, the expansion increases fabrication capacity by 40 percent and yard capacity by 25 percent, helping Drydocks World to carry out multiple large-scale projects at the same time. It has the largest load-out jetty in the Middle East and Africa, capable of handling structures weighing up to 37,000 tonnes - perfect for large topsides structures.

"The South Yard expansion is a testament to Drydocks World’s commitment to innovation and sustainable growth," said Sultan Ahmed bin Sulayem, Group Chairman & Chief Executive Officer at DP World. "As the demand for cutting-edge energy solutions rises globally, this facility will enable us to lead in renewable energy infrastructure."

According to DP World, the South Yard expansion is fully powered by solar electricity from the nearby Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Solar Park, reducing its carbon footprint.