Odyssey of the Seas to Sail from Fort Lauderdale

By The Maritime Executive 2019-10-03 20:32:39

Royal Caribbean International has announced it will debut Odyssey of the Seas, the first Quantum Ultra Class ship to arrive in North America, in Florida in November 2020.

The cruise line's 27th ship will arrive to her seasonal homeport of Fort Lauderdale in November 2020 to offer Caribbean cruises. She will then continue her inaugural year in Europe for summer 2021. First steel was cut on the vessel at Meyer Werft shipyard in Papenburg, Germany, in February this year.

The first Quantum Ultra Class ship, Spectrum of the Seas, made her debut in China on June 3. She sailed into Wusongkou International Cruise Terminal in Shanghai after completing a 46-night Global Odyssey that spanned 17 cities.

Both vessels have a rating of 169,000grt, lenght of 347.1 meters (1,139 feet) and width of 41.4 meters (136 feet).