Oceanwide Expeditions Plans Two Eco-Sail Expedition Cruise Ships



The Dutch company Oceanwide Expeditions, a veteran polar and expedition cruise operator, has signed a Letter of Intent for the construction and delivery of two eco-sail expedition cruise ships. The unique-looking vessels, which are shown with three giant masts in renderings, join a trend in the expedition segment of the cruise industry, which is at the forefront of adopting wind-assisted propulsion.

Few details were provided on the intended order, other than that the two ships would feature a hybrid sail propulsion system. The company reports that a variety of sustainability-focused features will be built into the design. It said details on the shipyard and the construction timeline would be released when the contract is finalized, and that marketing for the ships would commence in 2027.

The ships, which are expected to enter service in 2029 and 2030, are said to be part of Oceanwide Expedition’s goal of supporting a future for environmentally-conscious polar tourism. The company, which has been operating for over 30 years, currently owns and operates a fleet of four expedition vessels, s/v Rembrandt van Rijn, a three-mast schooner used for expedition cruising among the fjords of Greenland and Spitsbergen, and the ice-strengthened vessels m/v Hondius, m/v Ortelius, and m/v Plancius, deployed in the Arctic and Antarctic.

“Sailing has been part of our DNA from the start, and these eco-sail vessels will integrate modern sustainability features, hybrid propulsion, and a smaller footprint into the same authentic, immersive Oceanwide guest experience. These vessels are a key part of our long-term vision to remain small-scale, operationally flexible, and environmentally responsible,” said Rémi Bouysset, CEO of Oceanwide Expeditions.

The company reports the design of the eco-sail ships will be based on its Hondius, which entered service in 2019. It is 107 meters (351 feet) in length with accommodations for 170 passengers. It was built by Brodosplit in Croatia and is Polar Class 6 (equivalent 1A-Super). The ship was to have been joined in 2021 by a sister named Janssonius. Construction began in 2020, and the ship was launched in March 2021, but has not been delivered due to the financial troubles at the yard.

The new ships will introduce “significant upgrades” both in operations and passenger experience reports, Oceanwide Expeditions. Each will have accommodations for 146 passengers.

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Sail-powered cruise ships have traditionally been a niche in the industry, with companies such as Windstar that started in the 1980s. Starting later this year, Orient Express will enter the ultra-luxury cruise segment with the first of two cruise ships outfitted with sails. Its first ship, Orient Express Corinthian, recently set a speed mark for a large sail-powered ship.

The drive for sustainability, especially in expedition cruising, has led to an increased interest in batteries and wind-assisted propulsion. Another expedition cruise line, Atlas Ocean Voyages, recently announced its plans for a 26,000 gross ton sail-assisted expedition cruise ship able to accommodate 400 passengers. Hurtigruten, working with Vard, has also discussed its efforts to design a zero-emission ship for its coastal operations in Norway that would feature retractable sails, while Ponant released details on a concept using sails, carbon capture, and fuel cells.

