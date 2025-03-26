Model Testing Advances Hurtigruten’s Design for Sustainable Cruise Ship

Two years after previewing the Sea Zero project to develop the world’s most energy-efficient cruise ship, Hurtigruten and its partners report the design has been refined through a series of model tests. Hurtigruten wants to design a ship that can sail without emissions in normal operation on the Norwegian coast from around 2030.

The project reports it completed a new phase of rigorous testing using digital simulations and physical trials in Trondheim, at the Norwegian research institute SINTEF Ocean’s facilities. In addition, Vard Design, DNV, Brunvoll, Plug, Corvus Enegery, and others are also participating in the project. Involving the partners, the recent testing worked to evaluate large battery packs, retractable sails, air lubrication systems, contra-rotating propellers, and an energy-optimized hull.

“We are learning a lot from these tests, and we now see that many of the ambitious goals in this project can also be implemented in practice,” said Gerry Larsson-Fedde, Chief Operating Officer at Hurtigruten.

Following months of design work and testing, they report the ship design has been further refined. The ship is now eight meters longer (143.5 meters/471 feet total) and slightly wider than earlier versions of the concept. The height has also been reduced by one deck to among other things provide better stability. The design has been reduced from three to two retractable solar sails.

Model testing is helping to refine the design (Hurtigruten)

The Sea Zero concept aims to cut energy between 40-50 percent compared to today’s ships. The companies report that the sails alone could reduce energy consumption by 10 to 15 percent. With that reduction, they report that batteries charged with shore power connectivity in key ports could make emission-free operations possible.



"With the reduction in energy use we’re aiming for, it’s realistic to fit a battery system with enough energy to allow the ship to sail between charging ports under normal weather conditions," said Trond Johnsen, Project Manager for Sea Zero.

Committed to setting a higher standard for more sustainable travel initiatives, Hurtigruten highlights that its fleet currently includes four battery-hybrid powered ships, while it also prioritizes energy efficiency and responsible waste management. Through the ambitious Sea Zero project, Hurtigruten aims to develop its first ship that can sail emissions-free in normal operations on the Norwegian coast and in response to Norway’s tightening regulations for shipping emissions.