NYK Takes Delivery of Japan’s Largest Cruise Ship from Meyer Werft



The Japanese cruise market is growing rapidly demonstrated by the delivery last week of the largest cruise ship, and the first in approximately 30 years, built to sail under the Japanese flag. Shipping giant NYK is moving to expand its niche cruise operations with the addition of the new Asuka III while rival Mitsui O.S.K. Lines is expanding its cruise operations through the purchase of secondhand luxury cruise ships.

Asuka III departed Emden, Germany on April 12 for her long delivery run to Japan before her maiden voyage on July 20. At 52,265 gross tons, she is small by international standards but represents a major step forward for the domestic cruise market. Built in Germany by Meyer Werft, it is highlighted that the ship which has accommodations for 740 passengers features a special design that combines open spaces with traditional Japanese aesthetics.

NYK Cruises highlights that the ship will offer a variety of dining, entertainment, and wellness venues. She will also display Japanese art. The ship has 381 passenger cabins and will have a crew of approximately 470. She is 755 feet (230 meters) in length and joins the Asuka II (50,000 gross tons built in 1990 in Japan as Crystal Harmony) cruising from Yokohama and other Japanese ports. She will call at more than 30 destinations in Japan during her inaugural season, which includes a 12-night Japan Circumnavigation Cruise.

Interior design of the ship combines modern elements with traditional Japanese aesthetics (Meyer Werft)

The order for the new ship was placed in March 2021 becoming the first cruise ship ordered since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic the prior year. It was seen as an important demonstration of the future of the cruise industry. She is also one of the first smaller cruise ships to be powered by LNG.

Construction of Asuka III began in September 2023 with the ceremonial first steel cutting. The first block, a 345-tonne 80-foot (24.6-meter) section, was lowered into the dry dock on December 12, 2023. Float out of the ship took place in January followed by her conveyance at the beginning of March. Sea trials were completed in mid-March.

It had been anticipated that NYK would use the ship as a replacement for its current cruise ship. The company however has announced additional itineraries for both ships as it seeks to expand the Japanese cruise market. Similarly, MOL recently acquired a second cruise ship from Carnival Corporation planning to expand to three cruise ships in 2027. It has also announced that it is studying new construction to further expand its cruise operations.