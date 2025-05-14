NYK Takes Delivery of First Methanol Dual-Fuel Bulker

The first vessel of the new segment of methanol-fueled bulkers was officially delivered in Japan on May 13. Owned by Kambara Kisen and operating under charter to NYK Bulk & Projects Carriers, the vessel was given the fitting name of Green Future.

The vessel was built by Japan’s Tsuneishi and is based on the yard’s successful Aeroline Ultramax dry bulk carrier design. The yard highlights that it adapted the design to add the large methanol fuel tank while maintaining the cargo capacity of the class. Methanol has a lower power density, requiring larger fuel tanks, and as a dual-fuel vessel, it will also have traditional fuel tanks.

Tsuneishi adapted its successful Ultramax design for the new fuel capability

The vessel is approximately 65,700 dwt. It maintains the standard Ultramax dimensions with a length overall of 656 feet (199 meters) and a Panamax beam. By maintaining the industry standard, Tsuneishi highlights that the ship maintains maximum versatility for its operations.

By using methanol, the vessel will be able to reduce emissions of nitrogen oxides (NOx) by up to 80 percent, sulfur oxides (SOx) by up to 99 percent, and carbon dioxide (CO2) by up to 10 percent compared to using conventional heavy fuel oil. It is also prepared to use green methanol (either bio-methanol or e-methanol) when it becomes available on a commercial scale.

The new builker was built in Japan and floated out in November 2024

The vessel was launched on November 22, 2024, at the shipyard in Fukuyama. It is registered in Liberia.

It is the first adaptation of the technology to this segment of the shipping market as methanol capabilities so far are mostly limited to containerships and product tankers. DNV, however, calculates on its Alternative Fuels Insight Platform that a total of 53 methanol-dual fuel bulkers are currently on order out of a total of 369 methanol-fueled vessels on order due for delivery by 2030.