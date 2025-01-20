NYK’s New Cruise Ship Floated Out at Meyer Werft



The first new cruise ship built to sail under the Japanese flag in nearly 35 years was floated at the Papenburg, Germany shipyard of Meyer Werft. Named Asuka III, she is part of a wave of expansion for the Japanese cruise market.

The new NYK cruise ship left the building hall on Saturday, January 18, and is now alongside the fitting-out berth. Coming out of the hall, the 52,250 gross ton cruise ship paused so that its funnel could be placed aboard. As is typical, the ship which is approximately 755 feet (230 meters) in length is also at maximum height in the hall and requires the additional clearance outside the hall for the funnel to be fitted.

Funnel placed after the cruise ship is floated out (Meyer Werft)

The cruise ship, which is powered by LNG, was ordered in March 2021 making her the first large cruise ship ordered after the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic. Steel cutting began in September 2023. The first block which weighed 345 tonnes and was 80 feet (24.6 meters) long was placed in the dry dock in December 2023 to begin assembly of the new cruise ship.

NYK has a long heritage in passenger shipping and has maintained cruise operations for the Japanese market with a series of newly built cruise ships. The first Asuka (built in 1991) was sold and replaced with the current Asuka II (built in 1990) which was originally operated by NYK’s American cruise company Crystal Cruises. She was transferred to Japan in 2006.

The new cruise ship is also unique in that it is not being built in Japan, unlike her predecessors. NYK opted to tap the expertise of Meyer with cruise ships, but the yard notes the vessel is being uniquely outfitted for the Japanese market. It has 385 passenger cabins and will accommodate approximately 740 passengers with a crew of 470. Among these elements tailored to the Japanese market is a spa that includes a Japanese-style open-air bath. The ship also features large, luxury suites, and will offer a variety of dining and entertainment options.

Rendering of the completed Asuka III (NYK)

The Asuka III is expected to make her conveyance to the North Sea in the spring. Delivery is currently scheduled for the summer with the ship operating a delivery cruise from Germany to Japan. She will be homeported in Yokohama.

NYK is expanding its cruise offering maintaining the older Asuka II which also operates from Yokohama. She will continue to offer mostly shorter cruises in Japan while Asuka III will operate longer cruises, including NYK’s world cruise.

Mitsui doubled its cruise fleet with the purchase of a ship from Carnival Corp.'s Seabourn Cruises (MOL)

Mitsui O.S.K. Lines (MOL) is also expanding its offering in the cruise market as it seeks to diversify its operations. Built in 1990, MOL operates Nippon Maru (22,500 gross tons) in the Japanese cruise market.

In September 2024, it took delivery of the Seabourn Odyssey from Carnival Corporation’s Seabourn Cruises. In service since 2009, the ship was rechristened Mitsui Ocean Fuji (32,500 gross tons) and started service in December 2024 launching a new luxury cruise brand Mitsui Ocean Cruises that also plans to market internationally. MOL has also reported it was planning the construction of new cruise ships.

