NYK Group to Build Heavy-lift Vessels for Wind, LNG Markets

By The Maritime Executive 2019-08-26 18:52:35

NYK Bulk & Projects Carriers (NBP) has signed the contract with Nanjing Jinling Shipyard, part of the China Merchants Group, to build two next-generation heavy-lift vessels.

Each vessel will be equipped with two 400-ton cranes, so that cargo up to 800 tons will be able to be loaded through tandem operation. The vessels will have one hatch and one open-hatch hold. The on-deck length will be about 110 meters, and the in-hold length will be about 95 meters at a maximum. Therefore, long-length cargo such as wind-power blades will be able to be loaded on deck or in the hold. To accommodate bulk cargo, the tween deck will be able to used as a simple bulkhead standing in the hold.

The vessels will be hatch coverless, which will allow for navigation with the hatch cover open. The tween deck will be the adjustable/removable type that can be changed to two levels, depending on the cargo loaded.

The bridge will be placed forward, so loading tall and large cargo can be performed without impacting forward visibility during navigation.

The vessels will meet Energy Efficiency Design Index Phase 3 requirements that will become effective in 2025.

The vessels are scheduled for delivery in August 2021 and January 2022.

The heavy cargo ship market has been sluggish since the collapse of Lehman Brothers in 2008, but NBP says demand for cargo movements for wind farms and LNG plants have increased. “These ships are expected to meet market needs,” said the company in a statement. “We will maintain and accumulate the technical know-how of heavy-lift vessels by owning and operating these vessels, and as the only heavy shipping company in Japan, we will respond to the needs of plant cargo customers.”

Specifications

Length: about 138m

Breadth: about 23.6m

Depth: about 8.3m

Deadweight: about 12,470 tons

Crane capacity: 800mt (400mt x 2)

Flag: Panama

