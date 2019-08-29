Nur Allya: “Search Results are Still Zero”

By The Maritime Executive 2019-08-29

The search continues, but so far the location of the missing bulk carrier Nur Allya remains unknown.

Local media reports indicate that Indonesia's Ministry of Transportation, via the Sea and Coast Guard (KPLP), is calling on ships sailing in the waters of Eastern Indonesia, especially in the Northern Waters region of Buru Island, to contact the agency with any information about the vessel.

“As of today (29/8), the search results are still zero,” said the Director of KPLP in a statement received by Indonesian news agency Republika. “Signal checking, monitoring and scanning for the 406,037 Mhz frequency of MV Nur Allya's beacons also have no further information.”

The crew of the 52,400dwt, 189-meter (620-foot) Nur Allya (built in 2002) last made contact with the owner PT Gurita Lintas Samudra on August 20.

INTERCARGO has released a statement voicing deep concern for the 25 seafarers on board. The industry association says: “According to our sources, the ship was carrying nickel ore and was on voyage in Indonesian waters en route from Sagea (Gebe island) to Morosi (southeast Sulawesi).

“Our appreciation and encouragement goes to the Search And Rescue efforts currently being undertaken by the Indonesian SAR Agency BASARNAS.

“Although the cause of the potential casualty is not known and must be established by prompt investigation by the Indonesian authorities, INTERCARGO urges all shipowners, operators and seafarers to exercise extreme caution when accepting, for carriage, nickel ore and other cargoes that have the potential to liquefy. We would like to stress the importance of adhering to the provisions in the International Maritime Solid Bulk Cargoes Code (IMSBC Code) to ensure the safety of lives at sea and the safe transportation of dry bulk cargoes.”

INTERCARGO said it is frustrating to see a lack of consolidated efforts and commitment from all stakeholders including shippers, receivers and port state authorities at load and discharge ports to eliminate the problem and safeguard the lives of innocent seafarers, despite a heightened awareness of the problem by the industry through various publications produced by the P&I Clubs and industry associations.

In releasing its Bulk Carrier Casualty Report 2018 earlier this year, INTERCARGO highlighting that between 2009 to 2018, 188 lives were lost in bulk carrier casualties and 48 bulk carriers over 10,000dwt were identified as total losses. Nine casualties with loss of 101 seafarers’ lives between 2009 and 2018 were believed to be from cargo related failures - the highest cause of loss of life. The incidents involved six bulk carriers carrying nickel ore from Indonesia, two with laterite (clay) iron ore from India and one with bauxite from Malaysia.