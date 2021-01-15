Number-Two Ocean Carrier Joins Partnership on Hydrogen Fuel R&D

File image By Ankur Kundu 01-15-2021 10:02:00

Joining global shipping giants like NYK and CMA CGM, number-two ocean carrier MSC has recently joined the Hydrogen Council. MSC joined as a steering member, vowing to accelerate R&D on clean hydrogen-derived fuels.

Other big names that are already part of the leading hydrogen research council are the Port of Rotterdam and industrial behemoths like SABIC, Anglo American and Uniper.

MSC has been a leader in the decarbonization process, which has already seen the Geneva-based company pioneer the use of biofuel as a blended marine fuel. Now, MSC is working with other leading companies and institutions in advancing the research viability of hydrogen and fuels derived from it as potentially realizable fuel for the container shipping industry.

“MSC is actively engaging with a wide range of stakeholders to accelerate the development of clean hydrogen fuels for shipping. The future of shipping and decarbonization will rely on strong partnerships from both the perspective of technology collaboration and procurement," said Bud Darr, Executive Vice President, Maritime Policy & Government Affairs, MSC Group.

He went on to add, "Initiatives such as the Hydrogen Council provide just the right platform to accelerate R&D, as well as to facilitate cross-industry collaboration,” stressing the need that R&D efforts require huge energy and capital resources to sustain in the long run.

To sustain R&D in fields like these, industry partnerships are critical for the sustainability of the container shipping industry and the shipping industry at large.