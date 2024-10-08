Norwegian Center to Host Three Floating Wind Demos to Advance Technology



Three companies have signed up with Norway’s Marine Energy Test Center for demonstrations of floating wind turbine technologies. The center highlights it is the only place in the world for testing on a large scale and the aim is to reduce the costs of floating offshore wind technology which is viewed as critical in the next phase of expansion of offshore renewable energy.

Many locations around the world, including Norway, Japan, and the West Coast of the United States, will require floating technology to advance offshore wind energy power generation. The seabed topography and water depths require floating installation to harness the energy potential of these locations. However, the technology remains costly and has only been applied in a few advanced sites.

The METCentre is located off the West Coast of Norway and is already hosting projects including the Hywind 2.3 MW demo and a 3.6 MW Siemens Gamesa turbine as part of the TetraSpar platform. Last year the center received approval to expand its test area with up to four new test sites. The three new agreements call for the demonstration of floaters of 15 MW or greater capacity turbines. Detailers were not released because the next test projects are still competing for funding from Norway’s ENOVA a state-sponsored initiative to advance renewable energy projects.

“This is very good news for innovation in floating offshore wind,” said Arvid Nesse, head of METCentre and Norwegian Wind Offshore, a trade group to support the development of the wind supply chain. “We are the only place in the world ready with permits to test projects of this capacity. If we are to get floating wind offshore started in Norway without further delays, it must begin at METCentre.”

Nesse highlights that the goal is to gain important knowledge from both the construction and operation of these large-scale wind turbines. They believe this will help the industry to realize important cost savings and also help Norway to develop leadership in the sector.

They also highlight that the test location is close to the Utsira Nord area, which the Norwegian government has designated as one of the country’s first offshore wind sites. Norway completed an auction for a fixed-bottom location but delayed the tender for Utsira Nord to 2025. Details are expected to be announced shortly for the tender.

The Norwegian government in its 2025 budget plans to provide $3.3 billion in subsidies in a scheme to help support the development of floating wind technology. Floating wind is expected to play a critical role in the government’s target to allocate 30 GW of offshore wind power production by 2040.