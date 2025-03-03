Norway Will Supply US Ships Despite Call for Boycott says Defense Minister

Norway’s Defense Minister issued a statement on March 2 responding to the growing media coverage of a call for a boycott of delivering fuel and supplies to U.S. warships as a show of solidarity with Ukraine. The minister assured that government policy had not changed saying that Norway and the U.S. “maintain a close and strong defense cooperation.”

Norwegian fuel supplier Haltbakk Bunkers, which describes itself as the largest operator of tankers along the Norwegian coast, posted a statement on social media calling for the boycott after Friday’s meeting between Donald Trump and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky. The company said it had decided to immediately stop as a fuel supplier to U.S. forces in Norway and their ships calling in Norwegian ports. “No fuel for Americans!,” the company wrote online.

The CEO of the company, Gunnar Gran, admitted to the Norwegian newspaper VG it was a “symbolic measure,” as the company does not have a contract with the U.S. forces. He told VG last year they delivered approximately 3 million liters of fuel to the American warships. In 2023, the company had bunkered the aircraft carrier Gerald Ford during its first visit to Norway.

The company highlighted its support for Ukraine while condemning the confrontation in Washington D.C. It was similar to the statements of support for Ukraine coming from world leaders and other businesses in Europe.

“We have seen reports raising concerns about support for US Navy vessels in Norway. This is not in line with the Norwegian government’s policy,” Defense Minister Tore Sandvik said in a written statement. “I can confirm that all requested support has been provided... American forces will continue to receive the supply and support they require from Norway.”

The company without comment later deleted the posting from its social media.

Norway, the U.S., and European countries regularly cooperate and jointly deploy on military missions. U.S. warships make frequent Norwegian port calls, often as part of NATO exercises. Today the UK’s Royal Navy also highlighted that its forces are training with the frigate HNoMS Otto Sverdrup and the tanker HNoMS Maud to help both navies integrate before they work together during the maiden deployment of Britain’s flagship HMS Prince of Wales. The carrier will sail in the spring on an eight-month mission to the Mediterranean, Indian Ocean, and Pacific Rim, supported by British and NATO warships, including Norwegian forces.

