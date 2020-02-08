Norway's Slow TV Shows Arctic Expedition Cruise

Norway's national broadcaster NRK is streaming live footage from Hurtigruten's MS Spitsbergen's voyage through the waters surrounding Svalbard. The footage can be viewed here .

Slow TV is a unique Norwegian concept that will see a continuous nine-day web stream from the expedition ship as she circumnavigates Spitsbergen island extending north to the 80th parallel.

Hurtigruten says the virtual cruise involves 17 cameras, an abundance of history, stories and information, all accompanied by Norwegian and Sámi music. “This is the closest and most sustainable way you could possibly get to the real deal,” says Project Lead Thomas Hellum of NRK.

This is the second time that Hurtigruten has been the host of a slow TV production from NRK. A 2011 broadcast showcased a 134-hour long sailing of a Hurtigruten ship along the Norwegian coast. More than three million viewers from 110 different countries tuned in that time.

