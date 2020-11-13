Norway's Odfjell Tanker Company Commits to Zero-Emission Ships by 2030

photo courtesy of Odfjell By The Maritime Executive 11-11-2020 09:13:17

Odfjell the Norwegian chemical tanker and ship management company is setting ambitious targets to reduce its environmental footprint. The company announced today that it will undertake an effort designed to reduce its carbon intensity by 50 percent by 2030 compared to 2008 levels and have a climate-neutral fleet from 2050. Both targets the company said go beyond the goals set by IMO and contribute to achieving the UN Sustainable Development Goals.

“We believe that climate change poses a severe threat to society and business. Failing to operate in a sustainable way present significant risks to our industry, locally and globally. Climate risk affects all businesses – but also creates many opportunities for those able to adapt and willing to work to make a positive change. That is why sustainability and safety are integral parts of our business,” said Oistein Jensen, the company’s chief sustainability officer.

The company said that it is committed to operating a sustainable business, continuously seeking improvements, and actively supporting the achievement of relevant UN Sustainable Development Goals. In announcing the new initiative, they noted that since 2008, Odfjell has run several environmental and efficiency programs, resulting in an almost 30 percent reduction in its carbon intensity versus 2008.

The company announced specific initiatives for its program to cut emissions. In addition to the goals to cut greenhouse gas emissions, they said the line will only order vessels with zero-emission technology starting in 2030. Also, Odfjell said it will actively support initiatives to develop technology and infrastructure for zero emissions and support international regulation to drive zero-emission for the industry.

“Efficiency, fuel consumption, and emissions go hand in hand. To improve fuel efficiency and reduce fuel consumption and emissions, Odfjell has a constant focus on improving and renewing our fleet. This includes investing in new ships, optimize data-driven decisions, deploying retrofit programs, invest in new technology, and optimize the way we operate,” the company said in its announcement.

Among the initiatives Odfjell has undertaken is retrofitting its existing ships to improve their operations and fuel efficiency. A month ago, Odfjell in partnership with Prototech, for fuel cell technology, Wärtsilä, with experience in maritime technology and energy, and Lundin Energy Norway in oil and gas, demonstrated a new project underway to construct a pilot fuel cell system that can use different types of fuel, including ammonia and LNG. The 1.2. MW prototype fuel cell it is anticipated will be mounted and tested onboard one of Odfjell's newest chemical tankers.

Odfjell currently operates a fleet of more than 80 ships with a carrying capacity ranging from 4,000 to 75,000 dwt.