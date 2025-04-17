Norway’s Largest Battery-Powered Ferry Starts Delivery Run from Turkey

The largest fully battery-powered ferry planned for operations in Norway’s Arctic fjord region has completed construction and began its delivery run from Turkey to Norway this week. The vessel is set to set several new marks in size and speed as well as its charging capabilities as the largest of its kind yet built for operations in Norway.

The Hinnøy is 7,115 gross tons and 117 meters (384 feet) in length. Built by Turkey’s Cemre shipyard for Norwegian ferry operator Torghatten Nord, the RoRo double-ended ferry was designed by Norwegian Ship Design. The companies highlight it will have a record-breaking speed of 14 knots and power systems capable of a one-hour run in the weather and exposed conditions in Norway’s fjords and Arctic waters.

The ferry is larger replacing LNG-fueled ferries that have operated on the route between Bognes and Lødingen for the past decade. Torghatten highlights the design is enclosed to handle the relatively weather-hard conditions. Typically, battery ferries that have been placed into service so far are open designs for shorter distance runs.

The new vessel has a capacity for 399 passengers and 120 cars. It was classsed by DNV and is registered in Norway. The shipyard lists propulsion as two Schottel 1.8 kW motors supported by a Siemens water-cooled battery system with approximately 4.750 kWh and a Siemens electrical system.

It was outfitted with two independent power systems to provide redundancy and ensure it could operate even if one fails. On-shore it will be supported by what may be the largest connections with 9,200 watts for fast charging of the onboard batteries. In case the shore power is unavailable, biodiesel generators will provide sufficient power for normal operation.

The order was placed for the ferry in April 2022 and it was launched in November 2023. The delivery trip commenced on April 15 from Yilova, Turkey after the final functional testing and certification.

The vessel is seen as a milestone for electric ferries and a key part of meeting Norway’s increasing environmental regulations.

Torghatten Nord plans to continue its advanced ferry designs having selected Norway's Myklebust Verft to build two ferries which will be the world's largest hydrogen ships. The ferries, which will also be 117 meters in length are designed to carry up to 120 cars on Norway's longest ferry route between Bodø and Lofoten. They are scheduled for delivery in 2026.

