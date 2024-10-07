Norway Arrests Ship’s Officer for Flying Drone as it Tightens Port Security

Norway is taking further steps to tighten security in its ports as it fears efforts by Russians and others at spying. During the summer, Norway enacted new rules to limit port access and now Gard is reporting a recent incident with a ship’s officer flying a drone.

Few details were provided but Gard warns its audience that a ship’s officer aboard one of its member’s vessels was recently arrested, fined, and at risk of being deported. The officer’s offense was flying a personal drone over a commercial port in Norway where the vessel was berthed.

Gard does not relate how the drone was being used and if it was for work or personal activities. Many ships and surveyors are using drones to provide aerial images, inspections, safety checks, and alike. Port authorities, rescue teams, and other emergency services have also incorporated drones into their equipment as an important tool to aid in their efforts.

Gard warns its customers that Norway, like many jurisdictions, has increasing regulations over the use of drones. In Norway, they write you must register your drone and take exams to demonstrate proficiency and understanding of the rules. A drone must remain below 120 meters (approximately 400 feet) from the ground, operate only while in line of sight, and avoid restricted areas such as ports, airfields, airports, accident areas, and areas where privacy is at risk.

Failure to follow the rules they warn could result in hefty fines, legal actions, and confiscation of the drone. Arrest and deportation of foreign nationals are also possible, especially if the drone is near a restricted area.

Gard reports this case was not an isolated incident. They said several Russian citizens have been detained in Norway for flying drones at sites including oil platforms and airports. An individual with dual Russian and British citizenship Gard says was jailed for flying a drone on Svalbard. Norway, they report, is not alone in these restrictions, citing examples from Egypt in 2018 and 2022 of incidents of seafarers being detained for operating drones.

With the concern over port security and potential espionage, Norway began tightening port security in August. Rules were imposed limiting the movement and shore leave of crews from Russian fishing boats. Earlier in the summer, it was reported that Russian fishing boats which are still permitted to call at the ports of Tromsø, Båtsfjord, and Kirkenes, were using Norwegian waters to transship cargoes to avoid restrictions such as those imposed by the Netherlands.

The Norwegian government today released its plans for the country’s new budget. Among the details of the budget is a call to add a further $24 million to the Police Security Service in 2025 after a $14 million increase in 2024. Barents Observer reports that more than $5 million of next year’s increase will be devoted to increased port security. Government officials cite the threat of spying, especially from crewmembers on finishing vessels, which are the only Russian ships still permitted into Norwegian ports.

