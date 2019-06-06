Nine Out of Ten Asian Cruisers Choose Asia Cruises

By MarEx 2019-06-06

The Cruise Lines International Association (CLIA) has released its 2018 Asia Cruise Industry Ocean Source Market Report, noting that nine out of 10 Asian cruise travellers choose to cruise in Asia.

While China continues to dominate the passenger share of Asia, cruise passengers from Taiwan and Singapore have been steadily growing in numbers. Multiple source markets, many of which registered double-digit growths in 2018, contributed to Asia’s record-breaking 4.24 million ocean-going cruise passengers, up 4.6 percent year-on-year. Asia is the third largest cruise region after North America and Europe.

Most source markets in Asia saw year-on-year gains in 2018 except Mainland China and Malaysia. In particular, passenger volume from Singapore, India, Indonesia, Philippines, South Korea, Thailand and Vietnam had double-digit growth.

Mainland China retained its dominance as a source market, accounting for 55.8 percent of all Asian passengers, though the Chinese market has been going through a period of adjustment and saw a marginal 1.6 percent decline in passengers.

Joel Katz, Managing Director for CLIA Australasia & Asia, said: “Asian cruise passengers are found across the age spectrum, suggesting different consumer segments interested in a cruise holiday and providing numerous possibilities for industry partners to develop the cruise penetration rate in this region.”

Highlights from the 2018 Asia Cruise Industry Ocean Source Market Report Include:

• Asian cruise passengers are found across the age spectrum with an estimated average age of 45.4 years, lower than the global average of 47 years. Only three markets show real divergence: India, a young 37-year average; Indonesia a 39-year average and Japan an older 57 years.

• Asian cruise passengers predominantly sail in Asia with more than 50 percent cruising in Mainland China, Hong Kong and Taiwan. Almost 40 percent cruise in the rest of Asia.

• Outside of Asia, the Mediterranean, Caribbean/South America, Baltics/Northern Europe and Alaska were popular choices, in that order.

• Shorter sailings remain the dominant choice of Asians, 89 percent of whom are sailing four to six nights.