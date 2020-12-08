Next Generation Scrubber With Carbon Capture to Meet IMO GHG Targets

Vessel of the future incorporating Teco's future funnel By The Maritime Executive 12-08-2020 03:55:20

With the emphasis on improving emissions from the shipping industry, a Norwegian company, TECO 2030, say it has developed an all-in-one emission capture system that complies with existing as well as upcoming, stricter regulations.

Called the Future Funnel, TECO says it will allow ships to reduce sulfur oxides, nitrogen oxides, black carbon, and particulate matter emissions. In addition, the system will be equipped with carbon capture and storage capabilities.

With more than 40 percent of the fuel mix in 2050 still expected to be fossil fuels, TECO says a strategy will be required to meet the IMO Greenhouse Gas targets while permitting existing ships to continue to operate. The company says that its technology will enable shipowners to receive Ultra Low Emission Vessel (ULEV) and Low Emission Vessel (LEV) class notation while continuing to operate on high sulfur fuel oil. This technology can also be an add-on to vessels that already have installed exhaust gas cleaning systems

”This will be the most comprehensive emission reduction system for shipowners looking towards future proofing their vessel operations on fossil fuel,” said TECO 2030’s Chief Development Officer Shyam Thapa.

The concept builds on the first generation TECO 2030 Future Funnel with additional developments. The system is being developed in close collaboration with TECO 2030’s long-term partner AVL in Austria.

Integration of the additional emission reduction modules will start in early 2021.