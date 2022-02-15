Next Generation of the A.P. Møller Family Takes the Helm at Maersk

Robert Maersk Uggla (courtesy Maersk)

The next descendant of shipping legend A.P. Møller is moving up to take the helm at the world's second-largest ocean carrier.

Robert Maersk Uggla, son of A.P. Moller - Maersk Vice Chairman Ane Maersk Mc-Kinney Uggla and great-grandson of company founder Arnold Peter Møller, will be the new chairman of the company's board. Robert Uggla has served on the board as a director for seven years, and his rise to the chairmanship has been long anticipated. According to Danish outlet ShippingWatch, he also holds an independent 25 percent ownership stake in Maersk Tankers, which is majority-owned by the Maersk family holding company, A.P. Moller Holding.

"After three decades on the board, it is time for me to pass on the responsibility to Robert, who with his 7 years on the Board of Directors has been a driving force in the development of A.P. Moller - Maersk," said Ane Maersk Mc-Kinney Uggla in a statement.

Current Maersk Group chairman Jim Hagemann Snabe, a longtime tech executive who also serves as chairman of the board of Siemens, is stepping down from his post at the helm of Maersk. In his five-year term, Snabe helped drive the transformation of Maersk from a conglomerate of related businesses into a highly profitable logistics company, with a new emphasis on full door-to-door service. He exits on a high note, just days after Maersk announced a $24 billion annual profit - the most profitable year any shipping company has ever had. He will remain an advisor to Maersk's board.

"Robert has been involved all the way and during his time on the board has played a central role in the restructuring and transformation," said Snabe. "I know that Robert with dedication will build on the momentum that is now established and I look forward to contributing to the company's continued development in the role of advisor."

Ane Maersk Mc-Kinney Uggla will also be departing her post. Marc Engel, a supply chain executive at consumer products giant Unilever, has been nominated as the new vice chair of the board. The nominations will be taken up at Maersk's next shareholder meeting on March 15.