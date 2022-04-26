New Zealand Unions Call for Safety Review After Two Cargo-Ops Deaths

File image courtesy Lyttelton Port Company

A stevedore was killed at the Port of Lyttelton, New Zealand on Sunday, marking the second longshore fatality in the small island nation in the span of a week.

The casualty occurred aboard the bulker ETG Aquarius at Lyttelton's Cashin Quay. The worker was employed by the Lyttelton Port Company (LPC), which confirmed the accident in a brief statement.

"Sadly an LPC staff member has passed away while the vessel was being loaded with coal for export," LPC CEO Kirstie Gardener said. "Our focus right now is on supporting our staff and the family of our LPC team member at this tragic time."

Just last Tuesday, another stevedore died in an accident at the Ports of Auckland on New Zealand's North Island. 26-year-old Atiroa Tuaiti, an employee of Wallace Investments, was killed aboard the boxship Capitaine Tasman when he sustained a fall.

"We've got a terrible record in the industry in the last few years," Maritime Union national secretary Craig Harrison told Radio New Zealand. "It's not a big industry and if you compare us to the Australian steel and mining industries, which have far greater volumes and not anywhere the fatalities or harm we seem to be facing, we can't be doing this every week - we shouldn't be doing it at all."

New Zealand's labor minister, Michael Wood, is planning to launch an inquiry into port safety nationwide. He told RNZ that previous discussions with industry have pointed to two factors: fatigue and heavy machinery use in cargo operations.

A safety review at the Ports of Auckland in 2021 found "systemic" issues with safety management and safety culture, and the port's CEO stepped down after the results were published. Auckland has experienced four fatal port accidents since 2017, including a well-publicized incident in which a swimmer was struck by a speeding pilot boat.