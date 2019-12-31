Video: New MSC Cruise Ship Strikes Dock in Palermo

MSC Grandiosa (file image courtesy Kees Torn) By The Maritime Executive 12-31-2019 06:08:00

On Monday morning, the brand new cruise ship MSC Grandiosa allided with a pier during docking at Palermo, Sicily. The port quarter sustained light damage above the waterline, according to MSC, and it was repaired the same day.

A video from the scene shows the MSC Grandiosa backing down and swinging her stern to starboard. She approached a projecting pier edge and nearly cleared it, but her stern swung too slowly and she clipped the corner of the dock, damaging the concrete.

After the allision, the MSC Grandiosa docked without further incident. MSC informed British tabloid The Sun that the vessel's operational readiness and itinerary remain unchanged.

“MSC Grandiosa experienced a light allision in the port of Palermo. Due to reasons we are still investigating, the ship deviated while maneuvering along the quayside and lightly grazed the end of the quay with [her stern],” an MSC spokesperson told The Sun. "As a result of this graze, we conducted some minor repair works - which have already been completed by the early afternoon. While the ship is ready to sail, we may leave Palermo with a slight delay . . . MSC Cruises emphasizes that MSC Grandiosa is fully reliable and safe to sail."

The 6,300-passenger MSC Grandiosa was delivered this year and made her maiden voyage in November.