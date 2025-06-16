New Leaders Replace Emanuele Grimaldi and Guy Platten at ICS

The International Chamber of Shipping (ICS) is witnessing a change in leadership. After four years at the helm of the world's largest shipowners' association, Emanuele Grimaldi will depart as ICS chairman and will be replaced by John Denholm. Chairman of United Kingdom’s Denholm Group, a family-owned business with interests spanning shipping, logistics, seafoods, and industrial services, Denholm has been one of the ICS' vice chairmen since June 2023.

The leadership change at ICS also sees Thomas Kazakos succeed Guy Platten as Secretary General. A former Director General of the Cyprus Shipping Chamber, Kazakos joined ICS in April and has been preparing to assume office.

Also coming in as part of the new team are three vice chairs - Gaby Bornheim from Germany, Carl-Johan Hagman from Japan and Claes Berglund from Sweden.

ICS, which represents the world’s national shipowner associations and over 80 percent of the world's merchant fleet, notes that the leadership transition comes when the industry is being confronted with complex and evolving challenges. The ongoing threat of global protectionism and increasing trade wars are already having adverse impacts on the industry, disrupting global trade flows, maritime transport, and supply chains. According to the ICS, the growing trend towards economic bifurcation and decoupling is bound to significantly reshape international trade dynamics.

The industry also faces pressure to decarbonize. In October, the International Maritime Organization (IMO) is set to adopt new greenhouse gases reduction measures that are expected to reshape the structure of the global shipping industry for years to come. The new measures, which will come into force in 2027, are mandatory for the large ocean-going ships over 5,000 GT that emit 85 percent of the sector's total CO2 emissions.?

“With all that is going on in the maritime space at the moment the industry needs strong governance and strong leadership,” said Emanuele Grimaldi, ICS outgoing Chairman.

Grimaldi also praised the role played by Platten in steering ICS since 2018. During his time, the ICS has been confronted by numerous challenges including the implementation of the ballast water convention, COVID pandemic, the Ever Given blockage of the Suez Canal, and advancing seafarers' welfare and women in shipping, among others.

Apart from the leadership transition, the ICS has also confirmed the Malta International Shipowners Association as a full member. Formerly an associate member, the confirmation reflects Malta’s expanding influence in maritime affairs.