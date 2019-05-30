New Hybrid Straddle Carriers Operational at DP World Southampton

By MarEx 2019-05-30 21:57:43

12 new hybrid straddle carriers are expected to help DP World Southampton cut its emissions and reduce its carbon footprint.

The Kalmar carriers, which began operations this week, use 20 percent less fuel than standard machines.

DP World Southampton has already placed an order for another 12 hybrid machines which will be delivered by the end of 2019. This will mean that more than a quarter of the company’s operational fleet will be hybrids.



DP World Southampton anticipates reducing its NOx emissions by more than 50 percent by 2020.

Two new empty container handlers, delivered at the end of 2018, marked the start of a planned program of investment and redevelopment at DP World Southampton’s container terminal.



The new Hyster machines, which can tandem lift two empty 40ft containers and stack higher than the terminal’s current machines, will enable DP World Southampton to create more capacity in the terminal’s empty park.



Over the course of the next two years, DP World Southampton will invest in four more machines and completely replace its existing fleet.