New Hybrid Ro-Ro Ferry Launched in China for Finnlines

Hybrid eco-frendly ferry building in China for finnlines (Finnlines) By The Maritime Executive 04-26-2021 02:03:29

The first of a new series of eco-sustainable hybrid ro-ro ferries was launched today in China. The Finneco I is part of Finnlines’ ongoing EUR 500-million newbuilding program, which includes two eco-efficient ro-pax vessels in addition to the three hybrid ro-ro vessels.

The three ro-ros, which are being built at the Nanjing Jinling Shipyard, incorporate several energy-saving solutions to make ultra-green vessels. Lithium-ion battery systems will allow zero-emission port visits as well as modern two-stroke engines, emission abatement systems, solar panels, and an air lubrication system that will also make the vessels more efficient and cut emissions.

Finneco I was launched in China on April 26, 2021

The new vessels will be 780 feet long with a cargo capacity of 5,800 lane meters. The vessels will have a capacity of 5,800 m2 on the car decks and an additional approximately 520 TEU on the weather deck. Each of the new vessels will carry about 300 trailers, 150 cars, and 500 sea containers per sailing. This represents a 38 percent increase in cargo capacity versus the company’s current largest vessels.

“The significant investment program is in line with our strategy. We are constantly renewing and developing our fleet and the upcoming hybrid ro-ros as well as eco-efficient Superstar ro-paxes are a next step in the evolution of Finnlines’ fleet. These new vessels will increase our cargo and passenger capacity significantly. More than ever, our economies rely on dependable transport links, and we are committed to ensuring vital sea freight operations in a sustainable way,” says Emanuele Grimaldi, CEO of Finnlines.

Finneco I will begin operating on Finnlines’ Biscay–North Sea–Baltic Sea service at the end of 2021. The second and third vessels in the series, Finneco II and Finneco III, will be delivered in 2022.

The company also highlighted that all three ferries will be registered in Finland employing Finnish personnel. The three new ships, which will bring Finnlines’ fleet to a total of 20 ships will plan a vital role in maintaining the supply of goods to Finland and providing employment for Finnish seafarers. The ships will provide regular sea connections from Finland to Sweden and Finland to Continental Europe and Great Britain.

Finneco I facts:

To be delivered by the end of 2021

Length: 780 feet

Breadth: 112 feet

DWT metric tons: 17,400

Cargo capacity: 5,800 lane meters & 5,800m2 of car decks & about 520 TEU on weather deck

Flexible for all type of ro-ro cargo

Highest Finnish / Swedish ice class 1A Super

