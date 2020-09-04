New Design Concept for VLCCs Gains Class Society Approval

VLCC (file photo) By The Maritime Executive 09-04-2020 07:50:17

A new design concept is being proposed for VLCC tankers that according to the designers will reduce potential damage and operational risk by featuring a simpler structural arrangement, loading patterns, and piping arrangements. The design concept with a centerline oil-tight longitudinal bulkhead, presented by Hyundai Heavy Industries, recently received general approval for ship application (GASA) from DNV GL.

The concept introduces a single centerline design with two rows of cargo tanks, resulting in seven pairs of tanks and one additional pair of slop tanks. According to HHI, the main benefit is an improvement in the operator’s convenience in terms of cleaning, inspection, and maintenance by simpler structural, loading, and piping arrangements, as well as the reduction of piping systems and instruments due to a smaller number of cargo tanks. Furthermore, the fuel consumption was improved by developing new design lines for the new VLCC with a centerline longitudinal bulkhead.

As part of the GASA scope, DNV carried out a full structural verification and feasibility study following classification rules and harmonized common structural rules. The details were confirmed by a fine mesh analysis and a fatigue analysis. In addition, the sloshing and local vibration analyses for cargo tanks were reviewed in a comparative study to enhance the structural reliability of this new VLCC.

“Through joint development projects with DNV GL, we aim to develop new technologies which enable our clients to comply with environmental regulations and navigate their vessels in a safe and efficient way,” said Seung Ho Jeon, Executive Vice President of HHI “We believe the recent GASA approval is opening up a new era of VLCC designs which significantly strengthen the competitiveness of these HHI built ships.”

Rendering of the design concept courtesy of HHI

