Netherlands Trains Ukrainians to Operate Donated Minesweepers 

The Netherlands reports its Royal Navy has completed an intensive training program for Ukrainians to eventually take command of two retired minesweepers the Netherlands will be donating to Ukraine. The Dutch along with the British and Belgians have committed to donating vessels to Ukraine which it is anticipated will be used to clear mine from the Black Sea and Ukraine’s seaports after the war. The Dutch highlight that Russia has laid many sea mines in the Black Sea.

A total of 35 Ukrainians went through an intensive two-month training program aboard one of the Dutch minesweepers, Makkum which was retired on November 25. The Royal Netherlands Navy notes the program was continuously adjusted based on the experience of the Ukrainians. NATO allies provided instructors and interpreters for the training and technical personnel were also undergoing training at the Naval Academy in Belgium.

The Netherlands plans to transfer the Makkum and her sistership Vlaardingen to Ukraine. Both vessels are part of the Netherlands’ Alkmaar class with the Makkum was commissioned in 1985 and the Vlaardingen commissioned in 1989. Vlaardingen was decommissioned in March while Makkum was decommissioned last month. The first crew is expected to man the Vlaardingen when it is handed over to Ukraine.

Makkum was used for the training as it was being decommissioned at the end of November (Royal Netherlands Navy)

Both vessels were frequently deployed to NATO during their operational life and participating in many exercises. Each vessel displaces 500 tons and measures 161 feet with a crew ranging between 20 and 34.

The Netherlands highlights that the vessels were also frequently used for clearing legacy ordinance dating to the Second and even the First World War. The officials said that it is estimated that there are still tens of thousands of sea mines, aircraft bombs, and other munitions in the North Sea. Every week, they said, fishermen find explosives off the coast of the Netherlands and Belgium. The two countries have a joint operation for the clearance of old munitions with the mine hunters rendering the explosive harmless.

During her career, Makkum is reported to have cleared 120 explosives from the North Sea. In her last month of service in March 2024, Vlaardingen defused three aircraft bombs found in the North Sea. This included two 500-pounders and a 1,000-pounder.

The Royal Netherlands Navy is building a new class of sophisticated mine hunters. Six vessels are planned with the new Vlissingen scheduled to be handed over to the Navy at the end of 2025. The new ships will include a “hypermodern toolbox” according to the Navy able to deploy unmanned systems to detect and clear explosives.

