Navy Expands Shipbuilding Training to Michigan

Navy Secretary Carlos Del Toro's ambition to build up the shipbuilding industrial base on the Great Lakes appears to be gaining traction, starting in the state of Michigan. This week, Del Toro announced the launch of a training program for Michigan welders and machinists, alongside a new educational partnership between University of Michigan and HD Hyundai Heavy Industries - complementing the secretary's interest in attracting South Korean shipbuilding know-how.

On Monday, alongside Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, Del Toro unveiled the new Michigan Maritime Manufacturing (M3) Initiative. This new vocational program in welding, CNC machining and robotics is geared to supply talent for the submarine industrial base, which has been hampered by a manning shortage since the COVID-19 pandemic. The construction of the top-priority Columbia class nuclear ballistic missile submarine series is behind schedule, in part because of labor issues in the supply chain. "Michigan’s robust industry, affordable living, and demographics help further expand the submarine industrial base’s efforts," Del Toro said.

Separately, Korean shipbuilding giant HD Hyundai signed an agreement with University of Michigan and Seoul National University to foster exchanges and information-sharing. Areas of possible cooperation include joint research, education, and internship programs. The model could later be extended to other institutions, like MIT and Virginia Tech.

"This partnership will provide invaluable opportunities for civilian and navy engineers to learn in HD Hyundai’s world-class shipyards," said Del Toro.

Whitmer and Del Toro also unveiled the Michigan-based name of the future fast transport USNS Lansing, which is currently under construction in Alabama.

In explaining his focus on Michigan, Del Toro looked back to the state's heritage as an arms-producing industrial hub during World War II. "Since the very founding of our Navy, Michigan has played a crucial role in ensuring our Sailors and Marines are always mission-ready," he said. "On June 6th, 1944 [D-Day], hundreds of Allied bombers, Army tanks, and Navy ships protected [soldiers] from heavy German fire. A third of those American planes, tanks, and ships were built right here in Michigan and the Great Lakes."

Intentionally or unintentionally, the announcements in Michigan also represent an investment in a key swing state in the 2024 presidential election. Michigan has 15 electoral votes in play, and statewide polls are running neck-and-neck.