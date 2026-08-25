MSC Follows Other Container Carriers in Return to Suez Canal and Red Sea

MSC Mediterranean Shipping Company confirmed in an operational announcement to customers that it has started a resumption of service in the Red Sea and is transiting the Suez Canal for its East-West services. It becomes the fourth major carrier, following CMA CGM, Maersk, and Hapag-Lloyd, that has also reported returning some of its routes to the Red Sea region.

The carrier advises that it conducted “a comprehensive review of the latest security and operational conditions” in the Red Sea region. It said it would continue to “closely monitor developments” in coordination with the relevant authority and security partners. MSC did not mention it, but there had also been recent reports that the carrier sent seven eastbound ships through the Suez Canal and Red Sea as an apparent test.

“MSC has decided to partially restore Suez Canal transits on a limited number of its East-West services,” it writes in the advisory. It said the transition would be implemented on a service-by-service basis and that contingency arrangements remain in place, allowing individual voyages to be adjusted.

In the past, both the Houthis and the Iranians have singled out MSC vessels. They asserted that the company was associated with Israel.

The announcement lists five sailings from Asia or the Middle East that are either underway or departing in the next few days as the first scheduled for the Red Sea corridor. It cites the vessels MSC Michel Cappellini (24,346 TEU), MSC Josefina (16,196 TEU), MSC Beryl (12,967 TEU), MSC Anna (19,200 TEU), and MSC Tina (19,224 TEU) as the first to return to the routes. The ships are operating on the company’s Jade, Albatros, Himalaya, and Tiger services, mostly to the Mediterranean and one to Northern Europe.

The Suez Canal Authority highlighted on Saturday that two large Maersk containerships had been in the convoy coming from the north as the carrier returns routes to the region. CMA CGM, it said, had sent 199 vessels, with a total net tonnage of 25.2 million tons, through the Suez Canal in 2026.

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The Houthis since July have been targeting vessels associated with Saudi Arabia, but so far have not threatened to resume their "blockade" of American or Israeli shipping as they did in the past. They had repeatedly fired on MSC vessels not only in the Red Sea, but also near Djibouti or in the Gulf of Aden.

The EU’s regional security operation, Aspides, remains in place, having been extended until early 2027. Yesterday, EUNAVFOR Aspides posted online, reporting that since its launch in February 2024, it has supported over 2390 merchant vessels, ensuring their safe transit, and provided close protection to more than 720 ships.

