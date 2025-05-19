MSC Cruises Adds to Cruise Ship Boom Ordering Two More Mega Ships



The cruise industry continues its rush to ultra-large ships with MSC Cruises reporting the order of two additional 217,000 gross ton mega cruise ships from Chantiers de l’Atlantique in France. The line, which currently has 23 cruise ships in operation and two under construction, will add two additional ships to its World Class due for delivery in 2029 and 2030, each with a capacity for over 6,700 passengers.

News of the order was highlighted by France’s Minister for Industry and Energy, Marc Ferracci, who said the order represents an investment of nearly €3.5 billion ($3.93 billion) and more than 20 million hours of work. It was reported that MSC has supported €5.6 billion ($6.3 billion) in investments related to the recently delivered second ship of the class, MSC World America, and the third and fourth ships, which have been named MSC World Asia and MSC World Atlantic.

The ships add to an overall cruise ship order book that currently stands at 69 cruise ships with an estimated value of more than $55 billion, according to Seatrade Cruise. MSC was the second cruise company after Royal Caribbean International to surpass the 200,000 gross ton threshold. Carnival Cruise Line recently announced the first details for its Project Ace, which will build three 230,000 gross ton cruise ships, while Norwegian Cruise Line finalized its order for four 226,000 gross ton cruise ships.

The industry continues to increase the size of its ships both to realize economies of scale and to create space for new amenities. Today, May 19, Meyer Turku reported the world’s largest cruise ship, Star of the Seas (250,800 gross tons) for Royal Caribbean International began sea trials ahead of her delivery this summer. Royal Caribbean has two more ships of the Icon class on order, options for two more, and in France, one Oasis class ship is also on order. Disney Cruise Line also joins the mega ship group with the introduction of Disney Adventure (208,000 gross tons) in December.

Construction work for the new MSC ships will begin in 2027, which would coincide with the delivery of the MSC World Atlantic for which the yard cut first steel in March. She will be positioned in Port Canaveral, Florida for the winter of 2027-2028 to operate Caribbean cruises. She will be following the MSC World Asia, which is due in late 2026 and will start operations in the Mediterranean.

MSC has invested approximately €18 billion ($20 billion) in 25 years building 19 cruise ships in France, including the November 2022 launch of the new class with the MSC World America. The companies highlight that the World class ships are among the most energy-efficient cruise ships using the latest-generation of LNG-fueled engines that are also equipped to use biofuels or synthetic renewable fuels. They also have shore power connections, advanced wastewater treatment systems, and a comprehensive onboard waste management and recycling system.

The World class, which measures 1,092 feet (333 meters) in length, is also highlighted for the broad range of amenities. It has 19 food outlets, 18 bars and lounges, dedicated areas for children and families, and one of the tallest dry slides at sea. It also combines a large open-air World Promenade with a three-level interior galleria with shops, lounges, bars, and restaurants.

Having entered the cruise segment 37 years ago, and initially with a rag-tag second-hand fleet, MSC has grown to be one of the largest global operators. In addition to the 23 cruise ships in the broader contemporary segment, the group launched an ultra-luxury brand, Explora Journeys, for which it is building six deluxe cruise ships. It is also an investor in passenger ferries in Italy, in addition to the larger commercial shipping segment of containerships and more recently car carriers.