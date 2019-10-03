MSC Cruises Adds Tampa As New Homeport

MSC Armonia

By The Maritime Executive 2019-10-03 20:54:30

MSC Cruises is expanding its presence in North America with the introduction of Tampa as a new homeport. Starting November 11, 2020, MSC Armonia will begin sailing from Tampa to the Caribbean, Mexico and The Bahamas year-round.

"The introduction of Tampa as a homeport plays an important role in our long-term deployment strategy for this region," said Ken Muskat, EVP and Chief Operating Officer of MSC Cruises USA. "We've seen increased demand for cruise options from Tampa as vacationers from around the world look to explore the city and surrounding areas pre- and post-cruise."

Recent construction and development in Tampa Bay aims to create a dynamic, urban lifestyle for workers, residents and visitors alike. The city’s downtown waterfront is currently being transformed through the $3 billion Water Street project. The 50-acre district will feature retail, offices, homes, hotels, culture and education. Transformation of Tampa’s urban core was enhanced by the completion of the Tampa Riverwalk, an area now seeing hundreds of millions of dollars in private investments. In addition, historic Ybor’s City’s revitalization further adds to Tampa’s uniqueness.

Earlier this year, Celebrity Cruises announced Tampa as a brand new homeport with the redeployment of Celebrity Constellation. “Our guests and travel advisors have been asking us to return to Tampa since our last call there in 2007,” said Lisa Lutoff-Perlo, President and CEO, Celebrity Cruises. “While ‘Celebrity Cruises’ fleet is undergoing a massive modernization with 'The Celebrity Revolution,' the beautiful City of Tampa is also experiencing quite a renaissance. How fitting for our evolving brand to return to an evolving city with a completely revolutionized ship?”