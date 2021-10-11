MSC Cooperates with Chinese Researchers to Explore Decarbonization

MSC agreed to work with Chinese researchers to explore decarbonization and sustainability (MSC)

MSC and the China Waterborne Transport Research Institute, an agency under China’s Ministry of Transport, have agreed to jointly promote decarbonization and sustainable development of the shipping industry. It is the first time MSC is partnering with a major institution in China to explore the technical pathway for decarbonization.

During the three-year agreement, the two organizations will explore innovative ways to jointly cooperate on relevant research and activities, and discuss progress to find the range of solutions that will make maritime transportation even more efficient while continuing to serve as the backbone of global trade.

“The path to decarbonization will require strong partnerships with key stakeholders across various business sectors and government,” said Bud Darr, Executive Vice President Maritime Policy and Government Affairs, MSC Group. “We are very excited to announce our partnership with the China Waterborne Transport Research Institute on this hugely important global priority. Sustainability and focus on climate issues have been fast-rising up the agenda in China, and we are looking forward to closely collaborating with the China Waterborne Transport Research Institute to accelerate innovation and R&D we urgently need to reach a net-zero carbon future for shipping.”

Under the agreement, both organizations will establish a collaborative process dedicated to R&D, knowledge sharing, and business collaboration. A designated chairperson from each organization will jointly lead the steering committee, with a working committee in charge of implementing the activities. Industrial experts will also be invited to conduct assessments on the results of the research studies.

Several specific studies and projects have been identified for the near future, including studies on the technical pathway and relevant policies for low-carbon development of the Chinese shipping industry, strategy, and roadmap for the energy structure of shipping.

MSC said that the efforts with the Chinese institute will build on its efforts already underway to study a range of different future fuel options such as hydrogen, ammonia, methanol, and synthetic fuels. MSC recognizes that decarbonization is one of the biggest challenges that the world and the shipping industry face and will remain a key priority for decades to come.

