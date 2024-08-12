MPT Promotes John F. Flanagan to Academic Principal

America's largest private maritime training school, Maritime Professional Training (MPT), has promoted longtime executive leader John F. Flanagan to the post of Academic Principal. In his new role, Flanagan will oversee the overall academic management of all of MPT's programs, from curriculum development and compliance to faculty training and academic operations.

“John brings his years of professional training and development knowledge to this new role,” said Lisa Morley, Executive Vice President at MPT. “I am confident that he will be instrumental in future growth and innovation at MPT. We are very happy to have him assume this important position.”

Flanagan has been with MPT for more than 10 years, holding a succession of administrative and leadership roles, including Vice Principal of Academic Affairs. He regularly helps professional mariners navigate complex training regulations and advance their career goals.

Before MPT, Flanagan served as an officer aboard SUNY Maritime's training ship Empire State VI, and he worked for Overseas Shipholding Group aboard an unlimited-tonnage product tanker. In 2012, he was awarded the United States Merchant Marine Medal for his participation in the government relief effort following Hurricane Sandy on the East Coast.

Outside of the workplace, Flanagan has played an active role in the Marine Industries of South Florida for seven years, helping high school students build skills in business and public speaking through the group's annual Elevator Pitch Competition. He also coaches his daughter's softball team, and he plans to volunteer with his two young sons as well.

"These activities reflect my broader commitment to nurturing relationships and community ties, enriching both my family life and contributing positively to the community around me," said Flanagan.

Flanagan holds an active 1600 Ton Master license, as well as a BS in Marine Transportation and an MS in International Transportation Management from SUNY Maritime.