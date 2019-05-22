More Cranes for West Africa Container Terminal

By MarEx 2019-05-22 23:55:26

In response to continued volume growth in the Eastern Nigerian market, the West Africa Container Terminal (WACT) located in Onne Port, has invested in two new mobile harbor cranes. The two Liebherr LHM 550 cranes are due for deployment in July this year.

This year, WACT has already invested around $2.5 million in 10 purpose-built terminal trucks, three reach stackers and an empty container handler, as well as terminal infrastructure and manpower development. Earlier this year, the first delivery of terminal trucks was flown into the country on one of the world’s largest cargo planes, the Antonov An-124.

Over the past two years, WACT has been challenged with effectively and efficiently handling extraordinary volume growth. “We have handled over 100% more cargo compared to what was advised by our shipping line customers,” said Commercial Manager, Noah Sheriff. “In 2018, for example, we saw volumes grow by 21 percent compared to the previous year.”

An overall terminal infrastructure upgrade project is expected to commence in 2020. This upgrade will position WACT to handle the growing volume anticipated in the eastern market for the next decade. WACT is engaging the Nigeria Port Authority, Oil & Gas Free Zone and other government entities to ensure Onne Port on its growth strategy.

WACT was one of the first greenfield terminals to be built in Nigeria under a public, private partnership with the Nigerian government in 2003. Located in the Onne Oil and Gas Free Zone near Port Harcourt, WACT caters to the greater Port Harcourt area and Eastern Nigeria, including the Nigeria oil industry. The terminal is capable of receiving vessels up to 4,500 TEU.