MOL Starts Online Sales of Ship Equipment from Turkish Breakers

MOL plans to help recycle equipment for ships at the breakers in Turkey (MOL photo)

In a rather unique move designed to support the recycling of equipment and fittings from retired ships, Japan’s Mitsui O.S.K. Lines is launching an online store that will facilitate the sale of used ship equipment from the vessel demolition yards. The online store, which was launched in January 2022, is operated by MOL Turkey Denizcilik Ve Lojistik Tic. A.? is initially selling from the recycling yards in Turkey but anticipates expanding to other yards conforming to/certified by the Ship Recycling Convention.

Announcing the global launch of the “MOL Shop,” the company said MOL Turkey will promote recycling and reduce waste of used ship equipment, which until now had to be stored for long periods or disposed of at vessel demolition yards in Turkey. They plan to sell items to customers around the world via a newly established cross-border e-commerce website.

Currently, mainly antique items account for most of the site's listings, but the company is looking at ways to expand the selection in the future with large items. The team running the operation notes that machinery installed on ships will be sold “as is” as secondhand goods. They note that it can be installed in factories or other ships. They said that some lifeboats have already been modified to become leisure boats and fishing boats, providing an example of reuse for another part of the vessels being recycled.

Furthermore, they also noted that with the global downturn in the cruise industry, Turkey has received several cruise ships at the breakers starting in 2020. The recycling of cruise ships continues with the Carnival Sensation currently sailing to Turkey where she is due to arrive late next week while other cruise ships are laid up in the area believed to be waiting for space at the demolition yards. Cruise ships typically arrive fully outfitted with more items and parts such as wood, furniture, kitchen utensils, etc. than commercial ships that are recycled. The operators of the shop said that small parts, tableware, and furniture used in the accommodation areas will also be on sale.

“Although we have just started service, we want our site to be the world's largest sales platform for used items from demolished ships,” writes the operator of the shop. MOL said that the group aims to globally expand its business domain and looks to countries such as India and Bangladesh, where huge numbers of ships are dismantled each year.

