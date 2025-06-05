MOL Announces Plans to Retire Pioneering Japanese Cruise Ship

MOL Cruises, the leisure operation for Japan’s Mitsui O.S.K. Lines, plans to retire its pioneering cruise ship Nippon Maru in May 2026. While the company has a long heritage in passenger shipping, cruising has been a small part of the Japanese leisure industry with only the Nippon Maru consistently operating in the market with other ships coming and going over her 35-year career.

Nippon Maru (22,472 gross tons) was built in 1990 by Mitsubishi for MOL to maintain a presence in the cruise business but was only marketed in Japan. It continued the company’s passenger operations which trace back to the 1880s and the founding of the predecessor companies Osaka Shosen and Mitsui Sensen, which operated trans-Pacific passenger services into the 1960s. MOL converted to cruising in 1972 and in response to the rising demand in Japan for leisure cruises decided to buy and then build modern cruise ships.

The Nippon Maru remained very popular in part because she offered cruises around the Japanese islands reaching smaller ports not accessible to larger cruise ships. She offered a focus on cultural enrichment and traditional Japanese culture.

“With full hearts and deep gratitude, we bid a bittersweet farewell to Nippon Maru, which has served us well for over 35 years,” said Tsunemichi Mukai, President of Mitsui Ocean Cruises, a new brand launched in 2024 to carry on the company’s cruise operations. “Though a difficult decision, it is time to retire her for operational and economic reasons. We're excited to carry on her legacy of fine hospitality aboard our new luxury ships, Mitsui Ocean Fuji and our recently announced second ship, where many of our cherished crew will continue to serve.”

The ship, which will be officially retired on May 10, 2026, in Yokohama, has since traveled 2,877,642 nautical miles or approximately 133 times around the earth. She operated over 2,000 cruises, hosting more than 600,000 passengers, and visiting over 400 ports in and out of Japan. In addition to her domestic cruises, she operated longer voyages including nine world cruises.

MOL reports the legacy of Nippon Maru and her contribution to the Japanese cruise industry will be honored during her final season between February and May 2026, with several cruises and events, featuring special commemorative gifts and menus.

Nippon Maru (right) is being replaced with Mitsui Ocean Fuji (left) and a sister ship also acquired from Carnival Corporation' Seabourn (MOL)

The company is continuing with its plan to diversify the commercial shipping operation expanding passenger service both with cruises and ferries. In late 2022, the company revealed plans to build two 35,000 gross ton cruise ships and while it continues to study construction options, it acquired the Seabourn Odyssey (32,500 gross tons) from Carnival Corporation’s Seabourn Cruise Line and relaunched it at the end of 2024 as the Mitsui Ocean Fuji. In March 2025, it was revealed that they had made a strong cash offer and agreed to acquire a sister ship, Seabourn Sojourn (32,500 gross tons), also from Carnival Corporation for delivery in May 2026. The new cruise line is marketing the acquired ships and is expanding marketing into the international market as it seeks to develop Japan’s role in the cruise industry.

MOL’s expansion into the international market comes as the Japanese cruise market is growing. NYK recently took delivery on a newly-built cruise ship named Asuka III from Meyer Werft in Germany. The ship enters service in July.

Japan’s Ryobi Holdings, a diversified company that includes operations in transportation and tourism, also announced plans at the end of 2023 to enter the cruise market. It ordered a luxury, yacht cruise ship to be built in Portugal for delivery in 2027.

