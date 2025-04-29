Mitsubishi Launches Energy-Saving Ferry as Japan Grows Sea Transport

The christening and launch were held today, April 29, for the first of two new large car ferries ordered by Shinnihonkai Ferry Co. and Japan Railway Construction, Transport and Technology Agency (JRTT). The vessels that incorporate the latest energy-saving designs are also part of a modal shift that is underway in Japan to realize the benefits of sea transport.

The new ferry Keyaki will be approximately 14,300 gross tons. It will be 199 meters (653 feet) in length with a capacity for 286 passengers. Operating between Otaru in Hokkaido and Maizuru in Kyoto Prefecture, it will transport up to approximately 150 trucks and 30 passenger cars. It will have four 8,540kW main engines giving the vessel a speed of 28.3 knots. Travel time on the route is approximately 21 hours.

Built by Mitsubishi Shipbuilding Shimonoseki Shipyard & Machinery Works in Yamaguchi Prefecture, the yard highlights several advancements in the design of the ferry. The Keyaki is the first ferry in Japan to adopt the latest energy-saving hull form, including a Katana Bow, and reduces water resistance by optimizing the shape of the stern. It will also have a ducktail.

Another unique feature is a propulsion resistance system that suppresses with an energy-saving roll-damping system combining an anti-rolling tank and fin stabilizers. MHI explains the anti-rolling tank contains water that shifts laterally within a ship's beam. When a vessel rolls, the tank water moves in the direction opposite to the rolling, easing the rolling effect. Together these innovations will enable five percent savings in energy compared to earlier vessels.

Mitsubishi also highlights a strong increase in the utilization of ferries as Japan is currently undergoing a modal shift to sea transport. They report it is in an effort to mitigate environmental impact by reducing CO2 emissions and to compensate for truck driver shortages arising from workstyle reforms.

Shinnihonkai Ferry reports the vessel will feature a comfortable design, including a three-story atrium entrance and a glass-enclosed elevator, as well as a two-story atrium forward salon at the bow. Passengers will be able to enjoy meals with a view of the sea at the restaurant and grill, and on the top deck where there will be an open-air bath where passengers can feel the breeze of the Sea of Japan. The ship's cabins include suites with ocean-view bathrooms, deluxe rooms with private terraces, state Western-style rooms equipped with showers and toilets, Japanese-Western rooms perfect for family trips, and rooms for bringing pets. Tourist class also offers a comfortable voyage with private berths.

The Keyaki is the ninth ferry built by Mitsubishi Shipbuilding for Shinnihonkai Ferry. Following the completion of outfitting and sea trials, the ship's handover is scheduled for December 2025.