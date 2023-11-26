Israeli-Linked Tanker Seized in Act of "Piracy" in Gulf of Aden

An unidentified group has seized an Israeli-linked chemical tanker in the Gulf of Aden, about 30 nm off Yemen's southern coast, according to security consultancy Ambrey.

The tanker Central Park was captured by unknown attackers at a position in the Gulf of Aden. An American defense official has confirmed the attack to the Associated Press, and Zodiac also confirmed the incident in a statement, calling it a suspected act of "piracy."

The Central Park is managed by Israeli shipping magnate Eyal Ofer's ship management company, London-based Zodiac Maritime. The company has previously emphasized that it is a UK-based and registered firm, with all employees in the UK and offices in the UK.

The ship's crewmembers include Turkish, Russian, Vietnamese, Bulgarian, Indian, Georgian and Filipino nationals, according to Zodiac. The firm said that the tanker has a full cargo of phosphoric acid.

Earlier the same day, UKMTO said that it had received a report of two black and white boats approaching a merchant vessel in the Gulf of Aden in a concerning manner, with "one small craft on each quarter." The boats were said to be carrying eight people in military clothing. The reported position of this threat was about 40 nm to the southeast of the Central Park incident.

This region is far from the usual Red Sea area of operations for Yemen's Houthi rebel group, which seized an Israeli-linked car carrier last week. Sunday's incident occurred off Qawah in southern Yemen, an area controlled by the UAE-backed Southern Transitional Council (STC), which is at war with the Houthi faction.

Unlike last week's attack, which was immediately claimed by Houthi forces, no group has yet taken responsibility for the incident aboard the Central Park.

In years past, the Gulf of Aden was a hotspot for Somali pirate attacks on foreign-flag merchant shipping. This threat has been largely quiescent for the past 10 years - but security consultancies have warned that it could bounce back. There are signs of recent revival: on Friday, a Somali militia seized a foreign-flag commercial fishing vessel off Puntland and demanded a $400,000 ransom. This known pirate boarding occurred far from Yemen, roughly 450 nm to the east of the Central Park incident.