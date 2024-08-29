Mingyang Stands Up Record Setting Massive 20MW Offshore Wind Turbine

China’s wind energy companies are continuing their race to build the largest offshore wind turbines with Mingyang Smart Energy announcing today the installation of a massive 20MW turbine. The unit which is capable of operating at between 18 and 20 MW becomes according to the company “the world’s largest single-capacity offshore wind turbine.”

The new unit was successfully installed yesterday, August 28, in Hainan, China. It is one of China’s southernmost provinces on the South China Sea near Vietnam. Mingyang in the past has said its massive turbines were suited for high wind speeds and deep ocean placement.

The 20 MW unit features a modular, lightweight design. The rotor has a diameter of 260 to 292 meters (853 to 958 feet). At an average wind speed of approximately 18 mph, the turbine can generate 80 million kWh annually. Mingyang says it will offset 66,000 tons of CO2 emissions.

The size race continues to accelerate in the industry. Just three years ago, Vestas highlighted that it had installed what it called the tallest and most powerful offshore wind turbine, the V236-15 MW. Testing was underway on a unit that they highlighted would stand over 900 feet with a production output of 80 GWh/year.

In June of this year, competitor Dongfang Electric pushed the limits of the field completing the installation of its 18 MW semi-direct dive turbine also designed for deep sea offshore installations. The 18 MW turbine they reported covers a diameter of 853 feet (260 meters) and would be capable of producing 72 million kWh per year.

While taking the current title for the largest unit, Mingyang however is not done yet. Last October the company surprised the industry with the announcement that it was developing an even larger 22 MW turbine. The company reports it will have a diameter of over 1,000 feet and they expect to demonstrate the unit by 2025. Because China is prone to typhoons, the company said the blades would not only be strong and resilient and that the new 22 MW turbine is designed to operate at wind speeds of up to 19 to above 22 mph.

Mingyang points out it is possible to achieve these sizes due to the advancements in manufacturing and lightweight carbon fiber technology.

