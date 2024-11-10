Minesweeper Burns and Capsizes Off Japan

On Sunday, a Japanese minesweeper caught fire and capsized off Fukuoka Prefecture, Japan, leaving one crewmember injured and one missing.

At about 1000 hours on Sunday, the Japan Maritime Self Defense Force minesweeper Ukushima departed the Shimonoseki Naval Base for a routine training cruise. At about 0940, a blaze broke out on board, initially reported as an engine room fire. Local television broadcasts from the scene showed smoke pouring from the ship's stacks and engine room vents.

One crewmember, Petty Officer 3rd Class Tatsunori Koga, 33, was in the engine room at the time of the fire and remains missing. One additional crewmember suffered injuries from smoke inhalation and was evacuated for treatment.

Initial firefighting efforts appeared successful and the smoke from the stacks was much reduced, above (Fukuoka Coast Guard)

With assistance from another nearby minesweeper, the Toyoshima, the crew put out the fire. However, it soon reignited, and when it became clear that it would be unsafe to remain aboard, the remaining 36 crewmembers ceased firefighting efforts and evacuated safely to the Toyoshima.

The Ukushima burned throughout the day, and several explosions were heard onboard. At a press conference at about 2030 hours, JMSDF Chief of Staff Adm. Akira Saito said that the wooden-hulled vessel could potentially sink if the fire continued unabated.

***UPDATE***



Serious fire aboard the Japanese mine hunter ‘Ukushima’ (????)



Fire since under control but serious damage. Awaiting further details. #JMSDF



pic.twitter.com/jDH47gTXjz — H I Sutton (@CovertShores) November 10, 2024

Just after midnight, the Ukushima capsized, extinguishing the fire. The ship continued to gradually slip lower in the water through the night, and by 0700 hours on Monday, just the bow was visible above the water, according to NHK.

At a press conference Sunday, Adm. Saito said that a board of inquiry would be set up to determine the cause of the fire.

Ukushima was a Sugashima-class minesweeper built in 2003. Japan ordered 12 of these small vessels in the 1990s-2000s to fill a need for shallow-water minesweeping operations. They were constructed out of wood to reduce their magnetic signature; non-metallic hulls are common for vessels of this type.