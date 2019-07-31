Military Sealift Command Civmar Prosecuted for Corruption

The USNS Drew as seen from the carrier USS Stennis during UNREPS, 2019 (USN)

By The Maritime Executive 2019-07-31 21:47:34

Capt. James Driver, a merchant mariner who served as the master of the MSC fleet auxiliary USNS Charles Drew, has pled guilty to charges that he conspired to provide confidential information to a South Korean ship husbandry company and influence the Navy to direct business to the firm.

During three months as captain of the USNS Drew in 2014, Driver allegedly sent confidential copies of the ship's schedules and bids provided by competing ship husbandry companies to Sung-yol “David” Kim, the owner of South Korean agency DK Marine Service Company. He also allegedly attempted to provide Navy business to DK Marine, despite an existing Navy contract giving preference to a different firm.

In exchange, Driver allegedly received train tickets, hotel stays and an iPad for one of his children at Kim's expense.

Driver, a USMMA graduate and a veteran of active-duty Navy service, retired from seafaring in 2015 after 35 years in the industry. Under the terms of his guilty plea, prosecutors dropped additional charges of honest service fraud and bribery, which would have carried the potential for a multi-year prison term.