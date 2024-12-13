Matson’s Third LNG Conversion Boxship Entered Service



The containership Kaimana Hila (50,981 dwt) has returned to service after completing the third LNG conversion for Matson. When she was completed in 2019, Matson highlighted that commercial supplies of LNG were not available along its network but the vessel along with her sister ship Daniel K. Inouye were designed LNG-ready anticipating a future conversion.

The company reports it invested $94 million to convert the sister ships to LNG operations, up from an original estimate of $35 million per ship. The Daniel K. Inouye was first, completed in June 2023, and the Kaimana Hila followed arriving at China’s COSCO Shipping Shipyard (Nantong) in mid-2024. The ship returned to service in November and departed Shanghai yesterday, December 12. It is scheduled for a 10-day crossing to Long Beach, California as she has resumed her normal runs.

MAN Prime Service worked with Matson to prepare the dual-fuel engines for the new operation. In addition, the project involved the placement of three LNG tanks, piping, and associated equipment.

Introduced in 2019, the Kaimana Hila is 854 feet (260 meters) in length. She has a capacity for 3,220 TEU with over 400 reefer slots. The vessel has a MAN B&W S90ME main engine and the LNG is also used for the four auxiliary engines.

Matson highlights that it also used the refit period to fit a new bow windshield on the Kaimana Hila. These screens are growing in popularity among the container segment as they have been shown to improve aerodynamics and fuel conservation.

These conversions are part of the company’s larger strategy that also saw it in 2024 rebuild the containership Manukai (29,500 dwt and 2,370 TEU). Built in 2003, the vessel arrived in August 2023 in Nantong for a more extensive renovation project that involved replacing her main engine as well as the installation of LNG tanks and systems. Matson reports it invested $74 million for the LNG outfitting. Unlike the two other conversions, this vessel was not built LNG-ready and required the replacement of her main engine.

Matson built two other LNG-ready containerships, Lurline introduced in 2019 and Matsonia in 2020. No plans however have yet been announced for their conversion. The company also ordered three new containerships being built at the Philly Shipyard and when introduced they will be able to operate on LNG or conventional fuel as needed. Steel cutting started for the first of the vessels which will be named Makua. It is scheduled for delivery in 2026.



