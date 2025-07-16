Massive Cache of Iranian Weapons Intercepted on Way to Houthis



U.S. Central Command is reporting that the Yemeni forces in opposition to the Houthis made their largest ever seizure of Iranian weapons bound for the Houthis. In total, the U.S. is reporting that over 750 tons of munitions and hardware were intercepted.

Few details were released on the operation other than it was conducted by the Yemeni National Resistance Force, which is the opposition to the Houthis and represents the exiled government of the war-torn country. Pictures and a video released by CENTCOM show a dhow that was apparently transporting the materials. The report was issued on July 16, but did not specify when the seizure took place.

According to the details released by the U.S. forces, the shipment included hundreds of advanced cruise, anti-ship, and anti-aircraft missiles, warheads and seekers, components, as well as hundreds of drone engines, air defense equipment, radar systems, and communications equipment.

The pictures show manuals in Farsi and CENTCOM reports that many of the systems were manufactured by a company affiliated with the Iranian Ministry of Defense that is sanctioned by the United States.

Yemeni Partners Successfully Interdict Massive Iranian Weapons Shipment Bound for the Houthis



Congratulations to the Yemeni National Resistance Forces (NRF), led by Gen. Tareq Saleh, for the largest seizure of Iranian advanced conventional weapons in their history.



The NRF… pic.twitter.com/4QXAav1bbr — U.S. Central Command (@CENTCOM) July 16, 2025

AP analyzed the video and photos, highlighting the Iranian-made Type 358 anti-aircraft missiles. It notes that the Houthis have claimed to have downed 26 U.S. MQ-9 drones, likely using these types of missiles. The U.S. has confirmed the loss of some of the spy drones, while the Houthis released videos showing some of the shootdowns.

Also visible are anti-ship missiles. These would be similar to the ones used by the Houthis to attack merchant ships, including the Magic Seas and Eternity C, both of which were sunk just over a week ago.

Reports coming from the region had indicated that the Houthis were rearming after the bombing by the U.S. between March and May of this year. Despite the prolonged attacks by the U.S. and several strikes by the Israelis, the Houthis have been able to maintain their launches of missiles and drones toward Israel, and this month resumed attacks on merchant ships. Reports last week said that Israel had appealed to the United States to resume its air assault on Houthi positions.

Late on Wednesday, July 16, the Houthis reported that they had launched a new attack of missiles and drones toward Israel. They claimed to have targeted Ben Gurion Airport and the port at Eilat. They also said that two drones were directed toward a military site in the Negev.

