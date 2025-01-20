Marcura Acquires VesselMan Expanding Digital Solutions Offering



Digital maritime solutions provider Marcura is acquiring VeelMan to further expand its suite of solutions to manage complex repair, maintenance, and drydocking projects. Marcura which made another major acquisition in 2023 called the deal with VesselMan a significant step forward in enhancing its comprehensive suite of data-driven solutions.

Norway-based VesselMan was launched in 2015 and today provides cloud-based software solutions (software as a service) to the maritime industry. It focuses on easy-to-implement and cost-efficient options for complex and costly maintenance projects such as drydocking, turnkey projects, ship repairs, and refits.

“VesselMan’s mission has always been to empower shipping companies with smart, standardized processes,” highlighted Frank G. Olsen, CEO of VesselMan. “Joining Marcura allows us to expand that vision, enhancing our solutions and present new opportunities for our customers.”

Founded in 2001, Marcura is based in Dubai and offers solutions including voyage optimization, a port cost management company, maritime payment processing company MarTrust, a digital claims processing solution, and maritime compliance. In 2023, the company acquired ShipServ, an online procurement platform and marketplace.

Marcura reports the acquisition of VesselMan complements its e-procurement platform. It will be integrated with MarTrust and ShipServ to provide end-to-end services in a unified digital environment.

“This acquisition represents a natural evolution of Marcura’s mission to deliver seamless, data-driven solutions for the maritime industry to manage its growing complexities,” said Henrik Hyldahn, Group CEO of Marcura. “With VesselMan, we’re equipping our customers with an even stronger platform that delivers unmatched operational efficiency.”

VesselMan customers Marcura reports will benefit from the extensive supplier network of ShipServ, offering procurement efficiency and access to the maritime industry’s largest marketplace. The integration they report will help customers manage the entire vessel lifecycle more efficiently from voyage costs, vessel operational expenses, and technical project budgets within a single ecosystem.