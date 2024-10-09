MARAD Picks ABS to Set Up New Maritime R&D Center

The United States Maritime Administration (MARAD) has hired ABS set up the new U.S. Center for Maritime Innovation and operate it for the next five years. The center will support the adoption of clean energy in American shipping through R&D and training activities, and the total available funding comes to as much as $2 million, according to MARAD's original RFP.

The center's role includes developing infrastructure to support the rollout of clean fuels; finding any gaps in research on new technology that would help American maritime stakeholders; carrying out R&D and testing on equipment, and providing guidance on the best available technologies; guiding stakeholders on regulatory requirements and best practices; and working with training providers serving all segments of the U.S. fleet, including inland and coastal operators.

MARAD and ABS will spend the next six months choosing the center's first set of research priorities and projects, and will be talking with maritime industry stakeholders to get input throughout the process. In addition to clean fuels and decarbonization, research priorities could include ballast water treatment technology and the mitigation of underwater noise emissions, according to the MARAD RFP.

"This will be an important national resource to enable the U.S. maritime industry to respond to the rapid pace of change driven by decarbonization and digitalization," said ABS Chairman and CEO Christopher Wiernicki. "ABS is well-positioned to serve in this role because we bring to the Center our experience as the U.S.-based marine classification, standards/certification, and research organization."