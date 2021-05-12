Maersk Supply Donates Second Vessel for Ocean Cleanup Efforts

The Maersk Trader will operate for one year with her sister ship on the ocean cleanup (Maersk Supply Service)

Maersk Supply Service, which operates offshore supply vessels for the worldwide energy sector, announced that it will deploy a second vessel this summer as part of its participation with The Ocean Cleanup, a foundation developing advanced technologies to rid the world’s oceans of plastic.

Since 2018, Maersk Supply Service has project managed and delivered offshore work for The Ocean Cleanup, including the tow and testing of the ocean systems. In January 2021, the company announced that it was extending its work with the non-profit organization for three additional years. They said the contract extension would enable the deployment of the next ocean cleanup systems as well as deployments of the Interceptor, a solar-powered device that extracts plastic autonomously, and is capable of operating in the majority of the world’s rivers.

Maersk had previously committed its vessel the Maersk Tender to operating for The Ocean Cleanup, and now they are expanding their donation to also include the Maersk Trader, which will accompany her sister vessel in the Pacific Ocean this summer. The second vessel is contracted for one year and will initially work on a trial in the Great Pacific Garbage Patch in the summer of 2021.

Both of the vessels are multi-purpose Anchor Handling Tug Supply Vessels (AHTS) designed for a variety of work roles including deepwater anchor handling and mooring operations, towing of rigs, and support work, as well as general supply and cargo support operations.

As part of the partnership, Maersk also assists in deploying scientific sensor technology aboard Maersk’s fleet to map plastic floating in the oceans and help the organization have a better understanding of the severity of the problem they are working to solve.

The Ocean Cleanup, Maersk reports is optimizing its systems to be ready for offshore testing in the summer of 2021.

In addition to the vessels and marine support from Maersk Supply Service, A. P. Møller-Maersk also provides logistics support to The Ocean Cleanup. They ensure global end-to-end transport of the equipment such as the collected ocean plastic and its river systems, The Interceptor.

“Ocean Health is a priority for Maersk Supply Service,” said Chief Strategy Officer Kristian Borum Jørgensen. “We are committed to reducing plastic waste in the oceans. Utilizing two Maersk vessels and decades of experience is a great opportunity for us to further The Ocean Cleanup’s initiative and to help restore the oceans which we sail every day.”

